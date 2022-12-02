Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 698,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980,189 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.64. 12,935,161 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

