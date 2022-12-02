Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 602 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,474,163 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $194.05. The company had a trading volume of 860,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,982,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.87 and its 200 day moving average is $246.44. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $166.18 and a one year high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.43.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

