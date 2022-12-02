Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 46,871 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 125,786 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTXR opened at $27.78 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

