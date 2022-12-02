Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 486 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Block by 1,385.4% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Block by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Block to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.70.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $28,401,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $28,401,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 381,967 shares of company stock worth $23,187,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $195.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.38 and a beta of 2.37.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

