Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,437 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 38,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

