Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,955,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,774,000 after purchasing an additional 918,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,555,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 97,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 2.91.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,056. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.