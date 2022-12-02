Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Newmont by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Newmont by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on NEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.47.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

