Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $662,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXN opened at $29.67 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

