Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 358 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

EWX opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $59.69.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

