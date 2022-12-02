ReddCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,133.37 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $5,133.37 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.91 or 0.00452031 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00035227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022271 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 100% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001242 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00018977 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000901 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

