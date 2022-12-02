Redburn Partners Lowers abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) to Sell

Redburn Partners downgraded shares of abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SLFPF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.73) to GBX 184 ($2.20) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of abrdn from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.33) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.73) to GBX 150 ($1.79) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.50) to GBX 130 ($1.56) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of abrdn from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $180.67.

abrdn Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $2.33 on Monday. abrdn has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

