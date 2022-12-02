Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $396.35.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $360.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

