Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the October 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

RBGPF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,633. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.56.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

