Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Shares Down 4%

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 24,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 197,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Reborn Coffee in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Reborn Coffee Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reborn Coffee ( NASDAQ:REBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reborn Coffee stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Reborn Coffee as of its most recent SEC filing.

Reborn Coffee Company Profile

Reborn Coffee, Inc operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

