RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Richard A. Genovese Sells 25,000 Shares

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Genovese sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
RCM Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $28.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in RCM Technologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in RCM Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 120,168 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 192,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
Further Reading
