RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Richard A. Genovese Sells 25,000 Shares

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Genovese sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $28.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in RCM Technologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in RCM Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 120,168 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 192,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCM Technologies Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on RCMT. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Further Reading

