Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,049 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RTX traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.00. 78,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,210. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.70. The firm has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.