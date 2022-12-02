Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Raymond James has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

NYSE:RJF opened at $117.41 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.88.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RJF shares. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $27,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 23.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,951,000 after acquiring an additional 209,221 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 128.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 186,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

