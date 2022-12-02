Ravencoin One Day Volume Reaches $10.49 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $269.76 million and approximately $10.49 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 11,947,920,229 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

