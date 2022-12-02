Radicle (RAD) Trading 6.1% Higher This Week

Radicle (RAD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00009874 BTC on major exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $57.91 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,683,548 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Radicle
