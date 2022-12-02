Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Trading Up 3.5%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.24. 2,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QBCRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Quebecor Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

Further Reading

