QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $51,390.93 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $51,390.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,232.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 9th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $64,855.00.
  • On Monday, October 31st, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $69,105.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 19th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $68,595.00.
  • On Monday, October 10th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $69,870.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $77,095.00.
  • On Monday, September 19th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $235,662.50.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $82,960.00.
  • On Friday, September 9th, Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $135,915.00.

QS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,987,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,133. The company has a quick ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 5.31. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,140,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,874,000 after buying an additional 2,178,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,664,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 925,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,275,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after acquiring an additional 782,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

