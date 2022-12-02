Quantum Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $56,019.48 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. Quantum has a market cap of $56,019.48 and approximately $181,115.68 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,923.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010654 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005826 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021468 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00243688 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.0001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,052.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

