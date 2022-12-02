Quantum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $180,971.62 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $56,018.50 and approximately $180,971.62 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,018.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010530 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00040873 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00245665 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,070.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars.

