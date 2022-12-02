Quantstamp Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $8.92 million and $88,338.57 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

