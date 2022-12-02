Quantfury Token Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $89.17 million and $13,905.86 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for approximately $8.92 or 0.00052469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.51 or 0.06211835 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00509777 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,264.76 or 0.31013294 BTC.

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.88848011 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,722.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars.

