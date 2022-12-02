Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 762.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Comerica by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $71.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.03%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

