Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.05% of Boston Beer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 33.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,701,000 after buying an additional 475,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 55.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.80.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $384.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.27. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.71.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,301 shares of company stock worth $2,179,060 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

