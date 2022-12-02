Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 7,248 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 163.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Republic Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

RSG stock opened at $139.75 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.35.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.