Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 16,414 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 142.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 0.4% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 7.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. TheStreet cut Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Celsius to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $113.38 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.86.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

