Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 111.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.48) to GBX 3,350 ($40.08) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,232.22.

Diageo Stock Up 2.0 %

Diageo Company Profile

DEO opened at $190.25 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $223.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.