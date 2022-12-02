Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 31,778 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BP were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BP. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BP by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after buying an additional 351,830 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of BP by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 937,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,904,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in BP by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 205,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BP. Scotiabank downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 560 ($6.70) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.15.

BP Price Performance

BP Dividend Announcement

BP stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $36.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3604 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.40%.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

