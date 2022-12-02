Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.34 Million in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $293,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 8.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 9.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 23.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 21.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 695,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,441,000 after purchasing an additional 124,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $78.48 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

