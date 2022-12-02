Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.71 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 538.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,626,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $256.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.87 and a 200 day moving average of $235.82.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Cowen dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.62.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

