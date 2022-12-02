Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.70%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.