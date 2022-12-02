Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 40,665 Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Methanex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEOH. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth about $6,108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Methanex by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $38.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.63. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $56.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

