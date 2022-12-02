Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

NYSE:MDT opened at $79.25 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $114.44. The company has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

