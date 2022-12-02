Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.73.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $218.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.99. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $222.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

