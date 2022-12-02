Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $2,575,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 276,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $308,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.0 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $128.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.04. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.77.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.