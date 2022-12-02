Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $406,000 Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.8 %

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total value of $1,920,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,635,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total transaction of $1,920,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 141,104 shares in the company, valued at $24,635,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,750 shares of company stock worth $38,396,578. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $176.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.02 and its 200-day moving average is $162.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

