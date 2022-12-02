Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,367 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $229,102,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $161,754,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $111,972,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.04.

FedEx Trading Down 1.0 %

FDX opened at $180.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.72. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

