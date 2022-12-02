Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

