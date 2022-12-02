Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 2,806 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.94) to GBX 1,500 ($17.94) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,589.17.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

