Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,719,000 after purchasing an additional 316,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.93.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.88%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

