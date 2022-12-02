Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 819 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 2.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 19.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 51.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SAP by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of SAP by 6.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
SAP Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE SAP opened at $112.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $141.68. The company has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day moving average is $92.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SAP Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.