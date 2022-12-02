Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,266 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after buying an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,275,000 after buying an additional 768,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,022,000 after buying an additional 166,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

