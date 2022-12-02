Qtum Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $233.30 million and approximately $28.82 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00013145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,287.35 or 0.07575335 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00037453 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00079078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00060785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025231 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,436,122 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

