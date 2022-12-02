QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.87. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

QNTQY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 411 ($4.92) to GBX 400 ($4.79) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.49) to GBX 410 ($4.90) in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

