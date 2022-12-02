Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.55. 1,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 615,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.
Q2 Stock Down 3.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Q2 (QTWO)
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.