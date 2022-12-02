Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.55. 1,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 615,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

