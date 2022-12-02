Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 190,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Up 7.0 %

Pyxis Tankers stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 1,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of -0.61. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXS. TheStreet raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Univest Sec upped their target price on Pyxis Tankers from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

