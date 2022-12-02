Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Trading 38% Higher

Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF – Get Rating) shares traded up 38% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Puregold Price Club Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

About Puregold Price Club

(Get Rating)

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of consumer goods in the Philippines. The company operates hypermarkets under the Puregold name in commercial centers and near transportation hubs; supermarkets under the San Roque and Merkado names; membership warehouses under the S&R Membership Shopping Warehouses name; and QSRs under the S&R New York Style Pizza name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puregold Price Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puregold Price Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.